‘Stranger Things’ Star Cara Buono Jokes About Her Season 5 ‘Training’ After Fans Praise ‘Badass’ Fight Scene

“Respect for Karen Wheeler definitely went up with this scene for sure,” one fan writes on X

Cara Buono
Cara Buono attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Warning: This story features spoilers for Season 5, Volume 1 of “Stranger Things.”

Cara Buono, who plays the Wheeler matriarch on “Stranger Things,” reacted to fans praising her Season 5 fight scene with a Demogorgon by joking about her “training” for the show.

The actress took to X on Thursday after her onscreen battle went viral, garnering over 9 million views on the social media site. She wrote, “I trained for this moment by opening jars no one else in the house could open.”

While Buono gave a lighthearted response to the intense action scene — which saw her character, the mother of Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Holly (Nell Fisher), break a wine bottle and repeatedly stab the vicious Upside Down monster — fans praised her for the TV moment and called her character the “hero” of Vol. 1.

“she has no powers, she was drunk as f–k, she’d never seen a demogorgon up close, she only had a wine bottle and yet she defended her daughter tooth and nail,” one fan wrote on X. “HERO IN MY BOOKS.”

Another penned, “Respect for Karen Wheeler definitely went up with this scene for sure.” A third commented, “You were so badass! Loved your performance!”

Meanwhile, a fourth praised, “Always knew Karen was low key badass. That moment really leveled-up the character. Well done!”

Several additional comments praised Mrs. Wheeler as the “GOAT,” also known as the “greatest of all time.”

Buono further joked about her character’s wine bottle-wielding faceoff with the Demogorgon on Instagram Friday, writing, “The most dangerous thing in Hawkins isn’t the Upside Down, it’s a mother who’s finally done being polite.”

She also uploaded a video of herself pouring a glass of white wine and giving the camera a knowing look. The comments on the post were also glowing, with the official “Stranger Things” Instagram account even writing, “HELL YEAH MRS WHEELER.”

The first volume of “Stranger Things 5” is available on Netflix now. The second volume premieres on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. PT. The final episode of the series will premiere at 5 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve.

"Stranger Things" (Credit: Netflix)
Read Next
Mr. Clarke Might Already Have Predicted the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Ending

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments