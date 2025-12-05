Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Learn About Will’s Season 5 Twist for the First Time | Video

If the big twist that capped “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 had you excited, you are not alone — the show’s cast also had big reactions to Episode 4.

The first volume of “Stranger Things” Season 5 wrapped up with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) tapping into his innate powers to fight back against Vecna and his Upside Down monsters. That moment was kept from most of the cast until the first table read of Episode 4, titled “Sorcerer.” The reactions are plain to see in footage of the table read released by Netflix on Thursday.

Gaten Matarazzo has his hands on his head as the Duffer Brothers unveil the moment. Joe Keery is shaking his head in disbelief while Millie Bobby Brown reaches out and grabs onto Schnapp’s arm during the reading. Jamie Campbell Bower is all smiles next to series newcomer Linda Hamilton, who is fidgeting with excitement.

“You’re one of me,” Brown exclaims in footage of the table read. “Now you get to deal with that bloody nose.”

Watch the cast of Stranger Things react to THAT Will Byers plot twist at the table read. pic.twitter.com/7m9Yab2A8M — Netflix (@netflix) December 4, 2025

The finale of Volume 1 answered a long-speculated theory from fans – that Will’s time in the Upside Down in Season 1 and his connection to Vecna and the Mind Flayer actually gave him powers. Now with both Will and Eleven powered up, it seems like the back half of the final season will have the Hawkins crew taking the fight to their enemy.

The wait for more episodes should not be too excruciating. Season 5, Volume 2 adds the next three episodes of the story on Christmas Day. The two-hour series finale of “Stranger Things” drops on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, but will also be in theaters that same day and New Year’s Day.