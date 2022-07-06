Shannon Purser, Sean Astin and Dacre Montgomery in "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
While we're holding out hope we haven't seen the last of Max (Sadie Sink), who remained in a coma at the end of Season 4, or Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser), whose fate is also unknown, we have already shed an ocean of tears over so many "Stranger Things" characters. Here's the ones who made us sob hardest and those we were actually glad to see go.
Oh, and it goes without saying but spoiler warning for "Stranger Things" Seasons 1-4.
Jim Hopper in Season 3 (Or so it seemed) We were ugly crying along with Joyce (Winona Ryder) when it looked like Hopper (David Harbour) had heroically sacrificed himself to save Hawkins in the Season 3 finale. Thank goodness he survived! And also made it through Season 4, despite multiple Demogorgon run-ins.
Eddie Munson in Season 4 We only knew Eddie (Joseph Quinn) for one season, but damned if we didn't love him as much as Dustin (Garen Matarazzo) does. Having spent most of Season 4 regretting running away after Chrissy's death, Eddie vowed to stand his ground and fight to the death. Pardon us as we weep copiously through "Master of Puppets" at full volume.
Bob Newby in Season 2
Not Bob! Joyce's genial and resourceful boyfriend was tragically taken down by a pack of Demodogs – as Joyce watched! That poor woman has lost so much. It's just not fair.
Billy Hargrove in Season 3 Yes, Billy (Dacre Montgomery) was a bully and a jerk, and he did some terrible things while under the control of the Mind Flayer. But in the end, he used the last of his strength to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). He lived just long enough to tell stepsister Max, "I'm sorry." His death still haunts her, and us. (Not to mention, it was intercut with the heartbreaking apparent demise of Hopper.)
Barb Holland in Season 1 The first and most shocking death was when Nancy's (Natalia Dyer) best friend Barb (Shannon Purser) was unexpectedly dragged screaming into the Upside Down. Nancy's overwhelming guilt spurred her to become the badass Vecna hunter we know today. But honestly, Barb deserved so much better.
Alexei in Season 3 This Slurpee-loving Russian scientist (played by Alec Utgoff) was such a bright spot in Season 3 – until he was shot and killed at a carnival. Fans begged for his return, but alas, it was not meant to be.
Chrissy Cunningham in Season 4
Cheerleader Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) was only in one episode, but her horrific death rattled us almost as much as it did Eddie. The Duffer Brothers said they regretted killing her off once they saw the chemistry she had in her scenes with Munson. But her painful, shocking death drove most of the season as Eddie sought to be a better man and her jock boyfriend Jason (Mason Dye) vowed to kill her murderer himself.
Fred Benson in Season 4 Fred (Logan Riley Bruner) came off as an annoying know-it-all, but once we saw he was going to be Vecna's next victim, it was hard to watch his absolute terror and helplessness. No one deserves to go like that. Well, maybe a few people...
Lab Kids in Season 4 The shocking massacre of 17 of Papa's gifted kids at the Hawkins Lab in the Season 4 opener was so disturbing, it came with viewer warnings. (Sadly, those warnings were prompted by the real-life school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.) While we weren't fans of the mean kids who were bullying Eleven, we didn't imagine they'd be so ruthlessly wiped out. At least it was a relief learning that El wasn't the one responsible.
Agent Harmon in Season 4 This agent sent by Dr. Owens did his best to protect Mike (Finn Wolhard) and the rest of the Hawkins' crew, but succumbed to his gunshot wound after their frantic escape. He was given a respectful but anonymous burial in the desert, and gave them a lifeline in his dying moment.
Henry Creel's mother and sister in Season 4 Henry's (Jamie Campbell Bower) first human victims were his own mother and sister. The fact he killed them in front of his father (who he also intended to kill) made the murders that much more sadistic. But knowing that these deaths were coming made them far less shocking than the death of Chrissy, who we were also far more invested in as a character.
Patrick McKinney and Jason Carver in Season 4 The basketball stars who once welcomed Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) turned on him after he refused to hunt his Hellfire pals with them. Patrick (Myles Truitt) fell victim to Vecna first, and we were truly sorry to see him spiraling as the stalking intensified. But when the crazed-with-vengeance Jason (Mason Dye) prevented Lucas from saving Max from harm, it was gruesome retribution that he be literally ripped apart by the apocalypse he unwittingly helped usher in.
Dr. Martin Brenner in Season 4 "Papa" (Matthew Modine) was a manipulative, cold-hearted villain who only cared about El because of her powers. She tried to kill him herself, but failed. When she saw that he was dead, she shed more tears over him than we ever would.