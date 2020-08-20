“Stranger Things” fans, we’ve got some news that will turn your frown upside down while you await the arrival of Season 4.

Well, if you are a Los Angeles-based “Stranger Things” fan, that is, because Netflix is bringing the mysteries of Hawkins, Indiana, to Downtown Los Angeles this October in a pandemic-friendly way through “Stranger Things: The ‘Drive-Into’ Experience,” an “immersive theatrical production” that will let take attendees inside scenes “all from the safety of their own cars.”

The Duffer Brothers-created show “will be transformed into an immersive theatrical production, complete with mind-bending sets, actors in costume, and otherworldly special effects. Upon entry, guests will drive their vehicles (in groups of 24 cars) through the multi-level experience, stopping for extended periods of time for scenes to play out around them. They will then be guided to drive to the next scene, where they park again for another ‘chapter’ in the story.”

Per Netflix, those who partake in the “Stranger Things: The ‘Drive-Into’ Experience” can expect:

*An epic 60+ minute tour through Starcourt Mall, Russian labs and the Upside Down.

*Encounters with their favorite “Stranger Things” characters surrounding their convoy.

*Mind-blowing sensory surprises that blur the line between reality and fantasy.

*Plenty of throwback nostalgia that brings the sights and sounds of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana into 2020.

You can get an idea of what this will look like via the photo below, courtesy of Netflix.

Starting Thursday, fans can sign up for a ticket waitlist here. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 26, and pricing starts at $59 per car, “with a variety of packages available,” per Netflix.

“‘Stranger Things’ has always been larger than life and we wanted to flip the world upside down for our fans,” Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, said in a statement. “So buckle up like Billy is driving, keep your eyes on the neon lights, and steer clear of the shadows because there’s no telling who or what you might come across in Downtown Los Angeles this October. Whatever you do, don’t get out of your car!”

“Stranger Things: The ‘Drive-Into’ Experience” is co-produced by Netflix and premier event discovery platform Fever. Secret Cinema will handle creative design.