The Duffer Brothers Debunk ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Theory About Will’s Abduction in Season 1: ‘That Would’ve Been Cool’ | Video

The Duffer Brothers clarified once and for all that it was, in fact, the demogorgon who kidnapped Will (Noah Schnapp) in “Stranger Things” Season 1 — despite countless fans theorizing it was Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

“Will’s biking and he sees a silhouetted figure in the road,” Ross said in an interview with Digital Spy UK. “I’ve seen people claim that that’s Vecna or that we went back and changed it. But that, I swear, was the demogorgon.”

He continued: “Back in Season 1, we obviously hadn’t designed Vecna or anything. We knew that there was a more sentient evil behind everything in the Upside Down, but obviously this is long before Vecna had been designed.”

Matt supported his brother and co-showrunner’s comments, but confessed it “would’ve been cool if we had done it.”

“We’re not George Lucas-ing anything,” Matt added, referencing the famed “Star Wars” director’s many tweaks and re-releases to the franchise over the decades. “So, if you think we’ve done that, you’re hallucinating.”

However, Ross did confirm that fans have been correct about one Season 1 theory — the demogorgon did NOT open the Byers’ house door with telekinetic powers.

“I will say the lock that gets opened telepathically, the demogorgons aren’t telepathic,” Ross cheekily noted. “I’ll say that much. People have noticed that.”

So, who exactly was responsible? You’ll have to watch Season 5 of “Stranger Things” to find out.

♬ original sound – Digital Spy @digitalspyuk Fans have been theorising that the figure Will sees before he’s taken to the Upside Down in Stranger Things season 1 is Vecna, but the Duffer brothers have set the record straight 👀 #StrangerThings

Watch the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” tidbit above.

The first volume of “Stranger Things 5” premieres on Netflix Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. PT, with the second volume premiering on Christmas Day at the same time. The final episode of the series will premiere at 5 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve.