‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Which 2 Cast Members He’s Still in Touch With

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” hasn’t yet aired, but the cast wrapped production last year and have largely moved on to other projects and their lives. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t in touch, as Gaten Matarazzo revealed while speaking with People at the show’s Los Angeles premiere in November.

Matarazzo is in regular contact with costars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, who each “update a lot. They like a good meme and a good laugh. A good voice memo, too. Those are always … We do a number of those on a frequent basis.”

Along with Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, the trio have starred on the show since 2015. Matarazzo and Wolfhard even lived together at one point, an experience the former elaborated on during an appearance on Jesse Ferguson’s “Dinner’s On Me” podcast.

Matarazzo said it “was kind of like a college experience” to share a home. “I would look around like three months after we lived together and [be] like, ‘This place is disgusting. What are we doing?’” he added.

During an October appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Matarazzo also revealed which dead character he’d bring back to the series if he could.

“The Duffer Brothers, who are geniuses, they confirmed that Eddie Munson will not be returning this season,” host Jimmy Fallon said to Matarazzo. “I was curious if there was anyone from the Upside-Down that you’d want to bring back, who would it be.”

“Oh, Eddie. Hands down,” Matarazzo quickly replied. “Also, Billy, like, assaulted my friends. People forget that. I’m just saying. Even before [the possession]. Season 2. He wasn’t the best.”