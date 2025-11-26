The “Stranger Things” cast came together to recap the entire series in the form of a rap song for Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday.

All the stars joined in on the fun, including cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Maya Hawke.

Each of them were given their own descriptive word, which stitched together to make a one-minute video.

Watch below.

“Hawkins / Indy / ’83, Chillin’ / Playing D&D / I go missing / OMG,” each of the stars sings.

The song included events that took place in all four seasons and gave viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect in Season 5, which premieres with Volume 1 on Wednesday.

“I like Nancy / I like John / I like Max / And Mom likes Bob / R.I.P. / Well, so it goes / Guys, I’m back / The gate is closed,” the crew carries on for Season 2.

As time starts to run out, the beat gets faster as they work through their characters’ journeys in Season 4.

“Vecna’s coming / Out to kill, hurry, go / run up that hill / Mom’s in Russia / Um, okay / But El is here to save the day / Season five / Vecna’s lair / Don’t start floating / In the air / One more year with better hair / Stranger Things / We’ll see you there.”

The final season of “Stranger Things” will be released in three segments, with the finale landing on Netflix on Dec. 31. Volume 1 is now streaming on the platform.