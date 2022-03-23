Netflix dropped a first look at several new photos from “Stranger Things” Season 4 on Wednesday morning, and yes, as everyone suspected, Sheriff Hopper is very much alive.

In one of the images, Hopper is looking worse for wear (when does he not) in what seems to be a snowy situation.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

There were also new pics showing Dungeons and Dragons remains a big feature in the show, which returns for the first part of Season 4 on May 27.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

The new season will take place in Russia and California, and according to executive producer Ross Duffer, some of the theories fans have come up with about the new season are “startlingly” accurate.

“I’m constantly impressed with how sharp the fans are, and how quickly they’re able to put something together with very, very little information,” the Duffer brother said in an interview with Netflix’s own blog.

When the show resumes, “it’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins,” according to the official synopsis from the streamer. “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Production for “Stranger Things” Season 4 was just starting up when the pandemic hit and shut things down, with filming then resuming in late 2020 but not wrapping until well into 2021. Executive producer Shawn Levy previously blamed the delay on the combination of COVID and the fact that Season 4 is the show’s biggest season yet from a production standpoint.

“Stranger Things” is produced for Netflix by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer brothers executive produce the series with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen at 21 Laps Entertainment and Iain Paterson.

It stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

See all the new photos below:

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Season 4 part 1 drops May 27, with part 2 hitting the streamer July 1.