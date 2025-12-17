Audience Excitement for ‘Stranger Things’ Holds Strong Between Episode Drops | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Stranger Things” continues to dominate consumer interest as its final season rolls out over the month of December, ranking well ahead of all other titles during the week of Dec. 6-12, 2025. This is the third consecutive week the Netflix series has claimed the top spot, and it’s been in the Top 3 since mid-September. “Wicked: For Good” remains the top film title on the list, though interest softened following its release.

As the NFL regular season winds down, NFL Football gains traction, reflecting growing anticipation for the upcoming playoffs and Super Bowl. “Avatar: Fire and Ash” stands out as the most mentioned upcoming theatrical release, reinforcing the enduring appeal of the James Cameron franchise. Recently released sequels “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” and “Zootopia 2” continue to register meaningful interest.

On the television side, “It: Welcome to Derry” (HBO Max) and “Landman” (Paramount+) both appear in the Top 10 as their seasons progress. Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” also remains on the chart, with interest building ahead of its second-season launch this week.

Rounding out the list, “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” enters the Top 10, indicating continued appeal for family-friendly franchise content.