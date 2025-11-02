‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Filed Harassment and Bullying Claims Against David Harbour | Report

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown filed a lengthy complaint against co-star David Harbour ahead of filming the show’s fifth season, the Daily Mail reported. Brown, who plays Eleven/Jane Hopper on the hit Netflix series, was said to have included “pages and pages” of accusations.

The news was exclusively reported Saturday by the British newspaper. TheWrap’s requests for comment sent to Netflix, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and reps for Harbour and Brown were not immediately returned Sunday.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the Mail, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Harbour reportedly faced an internal inquiry, the outcome of which is unknown. The Mail said none of the complaints were of a sexual nature.

Harbour and Brown are gearing up for the release of the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” along with the rest of the show’s cast, and the accusations came days after Harbour’s ex-wife Lily Allen released her latest album “West End Girl,” which heavily implies the actor cheated on her. She later said in interviews that he exceeded the boundaries of their marriage.

Netflix declined to comment to the Daily Mail, which reported that the investigation went on “for months.” A source also told the paper that Allen “steadfastly supported her husband throughout the ‘brutal’ ordeal.”

The first four episodes of “Stranger Things” will be released in the United States on November 26.