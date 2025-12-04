‘Stranger Things’ Turns Weekly Streaming Top 10 Upside Down, Claiming 3 Spots

We’ve seen Netflix dominate the Samba TV Weekly Wrap report throughout the second half of 2025, but this week, one particular Netflix show is taking over the chart.

That show, of course, is “Stranger Things,” which returns after a three-year gap and places three different seasons on this week’s streaming chart. The debut of the first four episodes of Season 5 was met with rabid anticipation, topping the chart thanks to 3.2 million households watching the first episode over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Even more remarkable: 39% of all households that watched any of season five actually binged all available episodes within the first 48 hours. Clearly, fans were eager to catch up on the latest happenings in Hawkins, Indiana, after a three-year wait for the final season.

In fact, eager viewers didn’t wait for Season 5 to drop on Wednesday. “Stranger Things” Season 4 is actually the sixth most-watched streaming program this week, as fans went back to refresh their memories before diving into the latest installment. To top that off, there were lots of viewers who were either diving in for the first time or starting over from the beginning, as Season 1 also made the chart, in tenth place.

With the fervor over “Stranger Things,” could any show really compete this week? “Landman,” on Paramount+, gave it a valiant try. We can tip our caps to the contemporary western, which ended a 12-week Netflix run atop the chart last week, but it gets bumped back down to second this week.

In fact, Paramount+ is the only streaming service besides Netflix to place a program on the streaming chart this week. “Tulsa King,” which wrapped its third season on Nov. 23, is fifth this week, while season four of “Mayor of Kingstown” comes in ninth.

“The Beast in Me,” a Netflix drama miniseries, has been enjoying a strong run on the chart. It’s in third place this week, its third week on the chart.

We enjoy a bit of holiday fare with “Champagne Problems” in seventh. This is the latest in Netflix’s run of Hallmark-holiday style films – this time, with the action set at a French champagne vineyard. The final Netflix title this week sees Ted Danson return for season two of “A Man on the Inside,” where he plays a senior citizen working undercover for a PI. It debuts in eighth.

This week’s linear chart is filled with signs of the season, complete with the “99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” floating high at the top of the chart. That’s followed by NBC’s Thanksgiving airing of “The National Dog Show.”

“Dancing with the Stars” trots in at third this week with a pre-Turkey Day airing. That’s followed by “Tracker” on CBS, in fourth.

The cast of “Everybody Loves Raymond” marked the holiday by getting together for a 30th anniversary reunion special that aired on CBS on Monday night.

If your conspiracy-theorist uncle didn’t have enough to talk about at Thanksgiving dinner, well, he must have missed “Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?” on ABC. It comes in sixth this week.

More familiar faces round out the rest of the chart, as “Wheel of Fortune” is seventh and ninth, “Jeopardy!” is eighth, and “Saturday Night Live’s” Thanksgiving special closes us out in tenth.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.