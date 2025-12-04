Noah Schnapp Says a 3-Second Scene From His ‘Stranger Things’ Twist Popped ‘All the Blood Vessels’ in His Face | Video

Noah Schnapp popped “all the blood vessels” in his face working on that big “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 twist.

While talking on “The Tonight Show,” Schnapp and host Jimmy Fallon went in on spoilers from the “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 finale. The episode revealed that Schnapp’s Will Byers actually had powers he could use to fight the monsters from the Upside Down. But before that, there was a quick three-second scene of him screaming and writhing in pain that caused real damage for the young actor.

“So, this was actually on the day when I was screaming,” Schnapp said. “I was screaming so much that day that I actually popped all the blood vessels in my face and my body, and this has never happened before. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

He added: “It’s so funny because they cut it. I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s three seconds in the show.’ They had me there for like two hours. I’m like, ‘Guys, you couldn’t have extended it a little bit?’ I called a doctor freaking out, like, ‘Oh, my God, oh, my God, am I dying? Am I dying?’ And they’re like, ‘Noah, this is so common. This happens to women in labor.’ And I was like, ‘Oh! Of course.’”

Theories about Will having powers connected to Vecna and the Upside Down have been floating around since the early days of the series, but the first chunk of Season 5 episodes finally made it canon. It’s likely that Will and Eleven will need to band their powers together in order to stop Vecna and his plans for the 12 kids he kidnapped as Volume 1 wrapped.

Play video

The wait for new episodes should not be too miserable. Season 5, Volume 2 premieres the next three episodes of the final season on Christmas Day. The series finale of “Stranger Things” will debut on New Year’s Eve on Netflix and also in theaters.