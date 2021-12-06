Getty Images

Streaming Ad Revenue to Double by 2026, Topping $32 Billion Globally | Charts

by | December 6, 2021 @ 4:00 AM

Traditional ad revenue will only grow about 5% in next five years, according to GroupM

Global advertising revenue from streaming services will nearly double over the next five years as Hollywood continues to expand its international footprint amid the escalating streaming wars.

According to media-buying giant GroupM, advertising revenue from streaming, which hit $16.5 billion in 2021, will nearly double by 2026 to $32.5 billion. The findings were part of GroupM’s annual End-of-Year Forecast, which you can read here.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

