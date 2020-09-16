Go Pro Today

‘Street Outlaws’ Star ‘Kentucky’ Chris Ellis Dies at 39

He appeared on the Discovery series as a mechanic from 2013 to 2018

"Kentucky" Chris Ellis

“Kentucky” Christopher Scott Ellis, who was featured on Discovery’s “Street Outlaws” as a mechanic has died at age 39.

He died on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at his home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to his obituary from McDonald & New Funeral Home. He was born on Nov. 7, 1980, and was about to turn 40.

TMZ reported that his cause of death is a suspected heroin overdose. The outlet said friends discovered his body in his home after he had not been heard from for 2 days, and that police discovered his body next to what appeared to be drug paraphernalia including a needle and a spoon. TMZ also noted that police also said there were no signs of foul play.

Reps for the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Discovery did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

Ellis was featured on the first season of “Street Outlaws” and continued to make appearances as a mechanic on later seasons up until 2018.

Ellis’ obituary describes him as “a skilled hunter” who “loved spending time outdoors.” It continues, “He was generous and kind, and knew exactly how to make the people he loved smile. Chris was a dearly-loved brother, son, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

He is survived by his mother, Loleta Sullins, and his three brothers and three sisters.

Related Content