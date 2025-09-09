Stuart Craig, Oscar-Winning Production Designer of ‘Harry Potter’ Fame, Dies at 83

Stuart Craig, a three-time Oscar-winning production designer who brought Hogwarts to life with his work on all eight “Harry Potter” films, died on Sunday at the age of 83, according to the British Film Designers Guild.

Craig won his Oscars for his work on “Gandhi” in 1983, “Dangerous Liaisons” in 1989, and “The English Patient” in 1997 before going on to leave a huge mark on pop culture designing the environments of the “Harry Potter” films and their trio of “Fantastic Beasts” spinoffs.

Those designs for locales such as Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Ministry of Magic, and other locations from J.K. Rowling’s books earned Craig two additional Oscar nominations along with six BAFTA nominations. They also became the basis for Universal’s theme park attractions based on the films in Hollywood, Orlando, Osaka and Singapore.

“I bet that anyone you ask, ‘which designer would you like to work with the most’ the answer 100% would be Stuart Craig, and anyone who met him will remember their encounter forever,” designer Neil Lamont wrote in a Facebook post announcing Craig’s death. “I replay all mine, all the time, he will never be forgotten. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

