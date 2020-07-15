“Stuber” director Michael Dowse has closed a deal to direct the movie adaptation of the “Just Cause” video game for Constantin Film, the company announced on Wednesday.

“John Wick” Creator Derek Kolstad is writing the script. Constantin is teaming up with Prime Universe Films to launch “Just Cause” as a global action franchise.

The video game series from Avalanche Studios and Square Enix follows the adventures of Rico Rodriguez, an operative for a fictional U.S. covert agency sent to destabilize and overthrow oppressive regimes. “Just Cause” is well regarded for its wide-open sandbox environments, over-the-top action and humor.

Also Read: 'John Wick' Creator Derek Kolstad to Adapt Video Game 'Just Cause' for Constantin Film

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, as with the four “Just Cause” games the film will follow Rico Rodriguez on a race-against-time mission to stop the Black Hand, a lethal mercenary group. The series draws its name from the real-life United States invasion of Panama, code-named “Operation Just Cause.” Rodriguez (aka “The Scorpion”) has become one of the few Latino iconic video game characters.

Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Prime Universe Film’s Adrian Askarieh will produce the film. Kolstad is also onboard as a producer. Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz will be an Executive Producer on the film. Square Enix will also serve in an Executive Producer capacity. Constantin Film’s Alex Westmore and Colin Scully will help oversee the project.

Dowse began his career as an editor while directing short films and music videos. In 2000, he made his first feature “FUBAR,” which opened Midnight Madness at the Sundance Film Festival. “It’s All Gone Pete Tong,” Dowse’s second feature film, won the City Award at the 2004 Toronto International Film Festival, and Best Film at both HBO’s Aspen Comedy Festival and the Gen Art Film Festival in New York. Last year, “Stuber” was released by Fox/Disney and starred Kumal Nanjiani and Dave Bautista. Dowse followed that up with “Followed by Coffee & Kareem,” starring Ed Helms, Taraji P Hensen and Betty Gilpin, for Netflix. On the television side, Dowse’s credits include “FUBAR,” and “Age Of Computer” for Vice, “Preacher” for AMC, “Man Seeking Woman” for FX, and “Futureman” for Hulu.

Dowse is repped by UTA and Jon Huddle of Fourth Wall Management.