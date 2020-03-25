STX Nears Deal on Scott Cooper Horror Film ‘A Head Full of Ghosts’ With Margaret Qualley

The movie is based on Paul Tremblay’s 2015 horror novel

| March 25, 2020 @ 9:20 AM
Scott Coopper Margaret Qualley A Head Full of Ghosts

Getty Images

STX is nearing a deal to acquire the next film from director Scott Cooper, a psychological horror film called “A Head Full of Ghosts” that is set to star “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” actress Margaret Qualley, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The deal for the film would be in the mid-seven figures, and STX would acquire both the U.S. and U.K. distribution rights, according to the individual.

“A Head Full of Ghosts” is based on Paul Tremblay’s 2015 horror novel of the same name, about an American family whose life is slowly put under strain when their 14-year-old daughter begins exhibiting signs of mental illness. The story is told from the perspective of the girl’s younger sister, who is telling her story to a horror writer recalling the time from when she was just 8.

Additional casting is currently underway on the film that was initially presented to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin last month.

Also Read: A24 Nabs Claire Denis' 'The Stars at Noon' With Robert Pattinson and Margaret Qualley

The producers are Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of the Allegiance Theater, Susan Downey of Team Downey, Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek and Cooper and David Gambino. Robert Downey Jr. is executive producing the film.

Cross Creek, Team Downy and The Allegiance Theater are backing the film, and CAA Media Finance represented the U.S. rights. Mad River handled international sales.

Cooper’s latest film “Antlers” was meant to open next month from Searchlight Pictures but was pushed back to an unset date by Disney due to the coronavirus.

Qualley has been especially busy, starring in the film that opened the Berlinale, “My Salinger Year,” as well as the biopic “Seberg,” a run on “Fosse/Verdon,” the video game “Death Stranding” and the Olivia Wilde-directed short film “Wake Up.”

Deadline first reported the news of the deal.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid Getty Images/Disney
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott Getty Images
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley Getty Images
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis Disney
  • Getty Images
  • home alone 20th Century Studios
  • Peter Pan and Wendy Disney
  • Ryan Murphy Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • Black Widow Scarlett Johansson Marvel
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Tape Brainstorm Media
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Full Moon Films
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
1 of 53

“Mulan,” “No Time to Die” and “Wonder Woman 1984” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue