STX is nearing a deal to acquire the next film from director Scott Cooper, a psychological horror film called “A Head Full of Ghosts” that is set to star “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” actress Margaret Qualley, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The deal for the film would be in the mid-seven figures, and STX would acquire both the U.S. and U.K. distribution rights, according to the individual.

“A Head Full of Ghosts” is based on Paul Tremblay’s 2015 horror novel of the same name, about an American family whose life is slowly put under strain when their 14-year-old daughter begins exhibiting signs of mental illness. The story is told from the perspective of the girl’s younger sister, who is telling her story to a horror writer recalling the time from when she was just 8.

Additional casting is currently underway on the film that was initially presented to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin last month.

The producers are Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of the Allegiance Theater, Susan Downey of Team Downey, Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek and Cooper and David Gambino. Robert Downey Jr. is executive producing the film.

Cross Creek, Team Downy and The Allegiance Theater are backing the film, and CAA Media Finance represented the U.S. rights. Mad River handled international sales.

Cooper’s latest film “Antlers” was meant to open next month from Searchlight Pictures but was pushed back to an unset date by Disney due to the coronavirus.

Qualley has been especially busy, starring in the film that opened the Berlinale, “My Salinger Year,” as well as the biopic “Seberg,” a run on “Fosse/Verdon,” the video game “Death Stranding” and the Olivia Wilde-directed short film “Wake Up.”

Deadline first reported the news of the deal.