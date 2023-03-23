J. Cameron Smith thinks “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong should make a sequel spin-off show called “Gerri!” for her character, the general counsel and troubleshooter for media conglomerate Waystar Royco led by Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the HBO drama.

“I would like to say to Jesse Armstrong, please consider a spin-off called ‘Gerri!,’ with an exclamation mark! And it would be like ‘The Mary Tyler Moore’ Show, but with Gerri. No. Maybe it could be like a ‘Better Call Gerri’ show, where it’s all about the fixer and different cases,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know. I’m really kidding. I don’t think there should be a show about Gerri per se, but I do think that there could be some kind of sequel to the show, with or without Gerri. I think there’s a lot of material.”

The actress also revealed she feels sad about Armstrong’s decision to end the show after season 4, which premieres Sunday, March 26.

“Jesse really knows his show, and in terms of the main characters, and the main storyline, [it’s] probably proper and true that this is the final season,” she said. “But for all these myriad characters around the perimeter, and all the other themes in the show, which are really rich and juicy, I feel like the show could go on for years, because there’s just a lot of fun material. For us actors on the sidelines, we feel like, oh, okay, well, bye, bye, everybody! [Laughs] It’s sad.”

Smith teased that her character is “not on terra firma” at the start of this season.

“She’s on the outs with both Logan and Roman [Logan’s son, played by Kieran Culkin], two people she’s been the right-hand man to. It’s a new limbo that she’s in,” she said. “And yet she’s still the canny, capable one in the business, who’s always somehow needed. I can’t say anything [else] about season 4, because they’ll sue me, they might kill me. No, they wouldn’t do that, I don’t think. No, it’s very secret. I will say, it’s very juicy, its got some very startling, cool things in it. It’s a bumpy ride.”

Season 4 of “Succession” premieres Sunday, March 26, on HBO and HBO Max.