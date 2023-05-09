“Succession” character Roman Roy would apparently not live on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in real life.

His penthouse apartment, located at 200 Amsterdam Avenue, recently listed on the market for $38 million.

Associate broker with Brown Harris Stevens Daniella G. Schlisser told The New York Times she would move Roman south, probably to TriBeCa, where he might fit in more than he does among the family-centered Upper West Side. “Succession” location manager Paul Eskenazi doesn’t see Roman on the Upper West side either, but he says if Kendall’s younger brother were to end up there, 200 Amsterdam would be the spot.

To put touches on the space for Roman’s character, decorations were added like the print of a woman’s bare chest, a vape pen and books like “Bad Sex” by Nona Willis-Aronowitz. The room was also doused in cologne to achieve a “sleazy” smell and set the mood. Roman’s four-bedroom duplex is not the only property shown in the HBO drama series that has gone up for scale.

Located at 180 East 88th St., Kendall Roy’s three-level penthouse sits at the top of the tallest tower north of 72nd in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Located in the Carnegie Hill neighborhood, named for Andrew Carnegie’s Fifth Avenue mansion that is now the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, the suite has a terrace, gas fireplace and rain shower in its bathroom. This property is on the market for $29 million.

“Succession” portrays the Roy children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), as they navigate the inheritance of their father Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) media empire, Waystar Royco.

Photo by Sean Hemmerle

Overlooking Central Park, the 5,500-square-foot unit has five bedrooms. The terrace provides 3,500 square feet of additional outdoor space. The building was developed and designed by Joe McMillan’s DDG in 2019.

The home features an open floor plan that connects a living room, dining room and great room with a gas fireplace, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and access to dramatic set-back terraces. A second living room offers a wet bar.