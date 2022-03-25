Sue Naegle Exits Annapurna After Nearly 6 Years as Chief Content Officer

Sue Naegle has stepped down from Annapurna after nearly 6 years as Chief Content Officer, according to an individual with knowledge of the company.

The company won’t replace her at this time. On top of overseeing film, Naegle also oversaw television and theater.

Naegle’s departure is said to be amicable as she will now focus on producing, which includes a number of projects she put into development at Annapurna, according to Deadline which first reported the news.

Several senior executives at the company will take over Naegle’s responsibilities which include President Nathan Gary, chief operating officer Chris Corabi, Film division heads Christina Oh and Adam Paulsen, and TV division heads Ali Krug and Patrick Chu.

Previously, Naegle was the President of Entertainment at HBO until 2016, then left for Annapurna to launch the television division. Naegle was promoted to Chief Content Officer in 2019, adding film oversight to her purview. While at HBO, Naegle was credited with helping shepherd hit shows which include “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “True Blood,” “Tremé,” “Eastbound & Down,” “Enlightened” and “Girls.” Naegle left HBO in 2013.

Naegle’s most recent executive producer credit includes Annapurna’s “Pam and Tommy.” Next up, Naegle has HBO Max’s limited series “The Staircase” coming this Spring.