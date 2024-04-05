CREDIT: Apple TV+

Colin Farrell as John Sugar

The “Banshees of Inisherin” star plays detective John Sugar, who’s fluent in several languages, handy with a gun and as determined as a dog with a bone when he’s on a case. Multiple warnings to stop looking for a movie producer’s missing granddaughter have no effect on him.

CREDIT: Apple TV+

Kirby as Ruby

Kirby, who is sometimes billed under her full name of Kirby Howell-Baptiste, previously appeared in “The Good Place,” “Killing Eve,” “Veronica Mars” and also played Death of the Endless on Netflix’s “Sandman.” Ruby serves as the “Q” to Sugar’s Bond, providing him with vintage guns, intel and sage advice.

CREDIT: Apple TV+

James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel

The “Babe” star also played Ewan Roy, the estranged brother of Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan Roy on “Succession.” Well-known credits also include “The Green Mile,” “Six Feet Under” and “L.A. Confidential.” Here, he is fictional movie producer Jonathan Siegel, who hires Sugar to find his missing granddaughter, Olivia. The Siegels are legends in Hollywood and Sugar finds few people are willing to talk to him about the case.

CREDIT: Apple TV+

Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackintosh

The “Gone Baby Gone” Oscar nominee, who also played Steve Martin’s bassoonist neighbor Jan Bellows in the first season of “Only Murders in the Building,” plays reclusive rock star Melanie Mackintosh. She knows most of the secrets of the Siegel family and would be an important ally for Sugar, if he can convince her to help him.

CREDIT: Apple TV+

Sydney Chandler as Olivia Siegel

The actress, who played Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde in the Sex Pistols series “Pistol,” plays Olivia, the missing granddaughter of Hollywood royalty. In her absence, we get to know her through her social media videos, including one in which she says she’s scared that someone is watching her.

CREDIT: Apple TV+

Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel

Boutsikaris played attorney Rick Schweikart on “Better Call Saul.” Here, he plays Bernie Siegel, a producer of cheap, schlocky movies. He’s surprisingly unconcerned about Olivia’s disappearance and is sure she’ll turn up soon.

CREDIT: Apple TV+

Anna Gunn as Margit

The “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner plays famed former actress Margit, ex-wife of Bernie Siegel and overprotective mom to son David. She points out that the missing Olivia is only David’s half-sister and therefore not her concern.