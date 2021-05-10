F9 In the Heights Black Widow

Universal/Warner Bros./Walt Disney Studios

Summer Box Office Preview: Don’t Expect Any $100 Million Openings

by | May 10, 2021 @ 6:00 AM
Which blockbuster will rule a summer unlike any other?

The 2021 summer box office season will be one unlike any other. There’s hope that the blockbusters on the way will be the saviors of a movie theater industry torn apart by long pandemic shutdowns. But with that comes a sobering truth: The days of chart-topping $100 million-plus opening weekends are still a long way away.

“It took three months for theaters to get to where they are now, and it will probably take just as long if not longer to get them back to normal,” one distribution executive told TheWrap. “Everybody is keeping their expectations tempered.”

With two weeks until Memorial Day weekend — which will see Disney’s “Cruella” hit theaters and Disney+ (as a premium offering) while Paramount’s “A Quiet Place — Part II” is released only in theaters — approximately 63% of movie theaters in the U.S. have opened. Hundreds more are expected to reopen as the summer season finally gets underway, but many will do so under capacity restrictions that are still expected to be in place in many states even as major cities like New York and Los Angeles lift them completely by the end of June.

With that in mind, Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian said that studios should expect films to leg out more than they usually would during the summer instead of relying on strong opening weekends. “Given that we don’t know just how long it is going to be until we see pre-pandemic levels of audience turnout, we should probably expect a $75-80 million opening for the biggest films on the summer calendar,” he said. “Anything higher than that would make everyone ecstatic.”

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

snl hosts season 46 dave Chappelle kristen wiig chris rock

The Highest and Lowest-Rated ‘SNL’ Episodes of Season 46
Lets Be Real

Ratings: Fox’s Puppet-Sketch Show ‘Let’s Be Real’ Falls Below 1 Million Viewers in Week 2

Executive Pay 2021: COVID Hammered Hollywood’s Bottom Line – But Not CEOs’ Wallets
A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh’s Late-Night Ratings Dropped 25% From Carson Daly’s

With ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ Netflix Finally Has Superheroes of Its Own
Kids Say the Darndest Things

CBS’ ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Picks Up Right Where It Left Off on ABC – With Weak Ratings
hollywood bullying

Will ICM Exposé Be Hollywood’s Wakeup Call Over Bad Behavior?

Facebook’s Oversight Board Didn’t Solve the Trump Problem | Analysis

Snapchat’s Head of Originals on New Megan Thee Stallion Show and Creating During a Pandemic
Young Rock - Season 1

Ratings: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Young Rock’ Rises With Season 1 Finale
Lumiere Cinema

How One LA Arthouse Theater Escaped the Cinerama Dome’s Fate