12 Highest-Rated Broadcast TV Shows of Summer 2020 (Photos)

Summer is over and it goes without saying that coronavirus threw off pretty much everything about the season, including broadcast TV. But in a time of production delays and pushed premiere dates, June, July and August still saw new episodes of staples like "America's Got Talent" and "Big Brother," and the debuts of newbies like "Don't" and "Broke" (R.I.P.) These are the highest-rated broadcast shows of 2020 ranked from lowest to highest, according to "most current" Nielsen data. For the purposes of this list, we omitted sports and only counted shows that aired five episodes or more between May 21 and Sept. 20. And yes, there are ties.
Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Holey Moley" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 Holy moley, a putt-putt golf show actually made our list.
Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Don't" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 We can't believe this many people did watch a show named "Don't" either.
Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Celebrity Family Feud" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 Survey says: This concept still works.
Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Broke" Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.7
Canceled, but not "Broke" per TV ratings currency.
Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "The Wall" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.7
Plug-and-play game show hosted by Chris Hardwick hasn't hit a wall yet.
Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday) Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 "Big Brother's" little brother in multi-night ratings strength.
Rank: 6 Show: "The Titan Games" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.9 If you can't smell what The Rock's cookin', it's solid summer ratings.
Rank: 5 Show: "World of Dance" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 1.2 It's J. Lo's world, we're just living in (watching) it.
Rank: 3 (tie) Show: "Big Brother" (Thursday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 1.3
OK, we promise, this is the last "Big Brother" slot.
Rank: 3 (tie) Show: "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday) Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 1.3 America's got 140 million adults 18-49. Enough of them still watch "America's Got Talent" in its 15th season.
Rank: 2 Show: "Big Brother" (Sunday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 1.4 Toldja.
Rank: 1 Show: "Big Brother" (Wednesday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 1.5 "Big Brother" gets big ratings in the key demo -- and not just on Wednesdays.