Summer TV: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast’s New and Returning Shows

Spring has just arrived, but broadcast TV networks are already looking to the summer, announcing which shows will premiere during what’s traditionally not a peak programming block for NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW.

While it’s not exactly beach-front primetime real estate, plenty of hit shows still air in the warmer months — especially unscripted ones. This summer will see the returns of hit series like NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” plus the premieres of new shows like “The Republic of Sarah” on The CW and “Crime Scene Kitchen” on Fox.

See TheWrap’s roundup of broadcast TV’s summer premiere dates — so far — and check back regularly for updates as more are announced by Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC and The CW.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

8:30-9 p.m. — “Duncanville” (Fox, season premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 25

8-10 p.m. — “Mental Samurai” (Fox, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

9-10 p.m. — “Crime Scene Kitchen” (Fox, series premiere)

MONDAY, MAY 31

8-9 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” (Fox, season premiere)

8-10 p.m. — “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC, season premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. “Housebroken” (Fox, series premiere)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

8-10 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent” (NBC, season premiere)

8-9 p.m. — “Lego Masters” (Fox, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

8-9 p.m. — “MasterChef: Legends” (Fox, season premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

8-9 p.m. — “Beat Shazam” (Fox, season premiere)

8-9 p.m. — “Making It” (NBC, season premiere)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

8-9 p.m. — “Emergency Call” (ABC, season premiere)

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

8-9 p.m. — “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC, season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “The Chase” (ABC, season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “To Tell the Truth” (ABC, season premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 7

8-10 p.m. — “The Bachelorette” (ABC, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8-9 p.m. — “Press Your Luck” (ABC, season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “The $100,000 Pyramid” (ABC, season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “In the Dark” (The CW, season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “Card Sharks” (ABC, season premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 14

9-10 p.m. — “The Republic of Sarah” (The CW, series premiere)

10-11 p.m — “The Celebrity Dating Game” (ABC, series premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

8-9 p.m. — “When Nature Calls” (ABC, series premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “Holey Moley 3D in 2D” (ABC, season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “The Hustler” (ABC, season premiere)

MONDAY, AUG. 16

8-10 p.m. — “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC, season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “The Ultimate Surfer” (ABC, series premiere)