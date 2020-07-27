Celebrity Family Feud

“Celebrity Family Feud” could get used to this

All 20 programs on English-language television last night were repeats. King among them was ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” — in terms of the key demo, at least.

A “60 Minutes” encore on CBS drew the most overall (read: older) eyeballs.

The Spanish-language networks didn’t do much of anything on Sunday to impact the top of the Nielsen leaderboard.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million, according to preliminary numbers.

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.4 million, NBC was third with 1.6 million.

Telemundo, Univision and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox had a 2 share, the Spanish-language nets each got a 1. Telemundo was fourth in total viewers with 835,000, Univision was fifth with 795,000 and Fox was sixth with 745,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 465,000.

