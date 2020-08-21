18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Tough as Nails’ to ‘United We Fall’ (Photos)

Go Pro Today

18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall'

Nielsen sheets cooled off as the months warmed up

August 21, 2020
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network. Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 18 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer. Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far
Taskmaster
Rank:  18       Show: "Taskmaster"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 212,000 *Network debut of U.K. series
Being Reuben
Rank:  17       Show: "Being Reuben"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 242,000    *Network debut of U.K. series
Fridge Wars
Rank:  16       Show: "Fridge Wars"*       Net: The CW         Total Viewers: 398,000 *Network debut of Canadian series
Tell Me a Story
Rank:  15       Show: "Tell Me a Story"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 434,000 *Network debut of CBS All Access series
KILLER CAMP
Rank:  14       Show: "Killer Camp"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 483,000 *Network debut of U.K. series
DEAD PIXELS
Rank:  13       Show: "Dead Pixels"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 506,000 *Network debut of U.K. series
Coroner
Rank:  12       Show: "Coroner"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 715,000 *Network debut of Canadian series
Labor of Love
Rank:  11      Show: "Labor of Love"      Net:  Fox         Total Viewers: 891,000 Also Read: How ‘Labor of Love’ Producers Found Kristy Katzmann Her Perfect Man/Sperm Donor
Stargirl
Rank:  10      Show: "DC's Stargirl"*          Net: The CW            Total Viewers: 1.224 million      *Network debut of DC Universe series Also Read: The CW Shuffles ‘Stargirl’ Debut, ‘In the Dark’ Return to Fill Scheduling Holes Due to Production Shutdown
Celebrity Watch Party
Rank:  9      Show:  "Celebrity Watch Party"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 1.785 million
The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever
Rank:  8     Show:   "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"      Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 2.412 million
Cannonball - Season 1
Rank:  7       Show: "Cannonball"*        Net: NBC         Total Viewers: 2.655 *Network debut of USA Network series
Genetic Detective
Rank:  6      Show:  "The Genetic Detective"      Net:    ABC        Total Viewers:  3.264 million
Tough as Nails
Rank: 5        Show: "Tough as Nails"       Net: CBS       Total Viewers:    4.096 million
Don't
Rank:  4     Show:  "Don't"         Net: ABC            Total Viewers:  4.178 million
United We Fall
Rank: 3        Show: "United We Fall"       Net: ABC      Total Viewers:    4.235 million
Ultimate Tag
Rank: 2        Show: "Ultimate Tag"       Net: Fox       Total Viewers:    4.351 million
Game On
Rank:  1       Show: "Game On!"        Net: CBS          Total Viewers: 4.437 million