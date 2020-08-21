18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Tough as Nails’ to ‘United We Fall’ (Photos)

ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top
of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 18 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer.
The CW
Rank: 18 Show: "Taskmaster"* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 212,000
*Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank: 17 Show: "Being Reuben"* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 242,000 *Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank: 16 Show: "Fridge Wars"* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 398,000
*Network debut of Canadian series
CBS All Access
Rank: 15 Show: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 434,000
*Network debut of CBS All Access series
The CW
Rank: 14 Show: "Killer Camp"* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 483,000
*Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank: 13 Show: "Dead Pixels"* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 506,000
*Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank: 12 Show: "Coroner"* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 715,000
*Network debut of Canadian series
Fox
The CW
Fox
Rank: 9 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.785 million
ABC
Rank: 8 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.412 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Cannonball"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.655
*Network debut of USA Network series
ABC
Rank: 6 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.264 million
CBS
Rank: 5 Show: "Tough as Nails" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.096 million
ABC
Rank: 4 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.178 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "United We Fall" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.235 million
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.351 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.437 million