10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Tough as Nails’ to ‘United We Fall’ (Photos)

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

and | July 16, 2020 @ 8:17 AM Last Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 8:45 AM
new-summer-tv-shows-2020
ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network. Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers. Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far
Labor of Love
Fox
Rank:  10      Show: "Labor of Love"      Net:  Fox         Total Viewers: 909,000 Also Read: How ‘Labor of Love’ Producers Found Kristy Katzmann Her Perfect Man/Sperm Donor
Stargirl
The CW
Rank:  9      Show: "Stargirl"*          Net: The CW            Total Viewers: 1.207 million      *Network debut of DC Universe series Also Read: The CW Shuffles ‘Stargirl’ Debut, ‘In the Dark’ Return to Fill Scheduling Holes Due to Production Shutdown
Celebrity Watch Party
Fox
Rank:  8      Show:  "Celebrity Watch Party"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 1.785 million
The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever
ABC
Rank:  7     Show:   "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"      Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 2.428 million
Genetic Detective
ABC
Rank:  6      Show:  "The Genetic Detective"      Net:    ABC        Total Viewers:  3.214 million
Tough as Nails
CBS
Rank: 5        Show: "Tough as Nails"       Net: CBS       Total Viewers:    4.196 million
Don't
ABC
Rank:  4     Show:  "Don't"         Net: ABC            Total Viewers:  4.205 million
United We Fall
ABC
Rank: 3        Show: "United We Fall"       Net: ABC      Total Viewers:    4.232 million
Game On
CBS
Rank:  2       Show: "Game On!"        Net: CBS          Total Viewers: 4.534 million
Ultimate Tag
Fox
Rank: 1        Show: "Ultimate Tag"       Net: Fox       Total Viewers:    4.565 million
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE