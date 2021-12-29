Sundance Film Festival to Offer COVID Booster Shots to Attendees

The Sundance Film Festival plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible attendees as the variants continue to impact in-person gatherings this holiday.

“As part of our health safety, we are working to make booster shots available to those in need who would be eligible for one,” a Sundance spokesperson told TheWrap.

The decision comes after it was previously announced that all attendees will be required to receive a booster shot.

Sundance is partnering with PandemSafe to offer the free tests to all those who are eligible. Staff on-site will be required to get tested upon checking in to the event, and all will be encouraged to repeat the test every 48 hours afterward.

The Utah-based festival was mandated to require all attendees in screenings and events show proof of vaccination last week. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for boosters, individuals need to have completed their second vaccination shot at least six months prior to receiving a booster.

Sundance is slated for Jan. 20 to Jan. 30 in-person, with a hybrid portion also available. The festival is just one of a growing number of events and shows canceled as the omicron variant rises across the country over the holidays. The annual Palm Springs Film Festival was canceled on Wednesday, and Hamilton performances in Los Angeles have been postponed until later in January as venues take greater precaution.

Having mask mandates can help mitigate risks, but producing events and festivals where guests dine and drink still pose risks during this period.

Variety first reported the news.