Sunny Hostin Says Top Prosecutor on Breonna Taylor Case Had ‘Zero’ Criminal Trial Experience (Video)

“This indictment, it reeks of someone who doesn’t have that experience,” Hostin says on “The View”

| September 24, 2020 @ 12:33 PM

Sunny Hostin pointed fingers at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” saying that the top prosecutor had “zero” prior criminal trial experience.

A grand jury declined to bring murder charges Wednesday in the killing of the 26-year-old Black medical worker who was killed by police in March during a botched “no-knock” raid. Instead, former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing stray bullets into neighboring apartments.

“I think what is happening here is that the charging document and the investigation seem to be faulty, and it’s no wonder that people are now uncomfortable with the process,” Hostin, a formal federal prosecutor, said on “The View.”

“One other thing I wanted to mention is, I was just looking into the background of the Attorney General, and he has zero criminal trial experience. If you are to be the top prosecutor of a state, you have to have that kind of experience,” she continued. “When I looked at this case, this indictment, it reeks of someone that doesn’t have that experience, and his explanation yesterday quite frankly didn’t make sense to someone like me who has this kind of experience.”

In a clip shown in the segment, Cameron explains his reasoning: “According to Kentucky Law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death,” he said, adding that “Justice is not often easy.”

Fellow “View” co-host Joy Behar agreed with Hostin’s assessment of the situation.

“It seems to me that the system is not right when the Attorney General or the District Attorneys are the ones who are prosecuting the case, and they are very much beholden to the police because the police have to help them with other cases,” Behar said.

“I think in these situations, maybe a good idea would be to bring in a special prosecutor because this has been happening too many times. Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, they were all killed by cops with no indictments… I think that the juries are also reluctant to go against the cops.”

Sara Haines tied it all together: “We have to, in Breonna Taylor’s legacy, make sure that there are no more Breonna Taylors.”

Watch the clip above.

Related Content