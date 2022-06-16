Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company behind brands like Budweiser and Bud Light, will not renew its exclusivity deal with the NFL for the first time since 1989, which will allow other alcohol merchandisers to advertise during Super Bowl 57, airing Feb. 12.

The brewer has been the Super Bowl’s sole advertiser for over three decades. The NFL is currently not planning to sign another exclusivity deal with a rival brand, and the agreement — prior to termination — was singular within other advertising categories during the game.

Even though Anheuser-Busch will still be purchasing coveted ad spots and be a prominent advertiser, rivals like Heineken and Coors will be able to run advertisements as well. Diageo, the National Football League’s official spirits sponsor, can also buy a slot.

The news, first reported by Adweek, comes after Anheuser-Busch announced in March that its Bud Light brand would sponsor all major NFL moments during the offseason, including the 2022 NFL Draft that took place in Las Vegas. The exclusive, global, multi-year sponsorship deal means that Bud Light is now the official sponsor of all NFL celebrations. According to an NFL spokesperson, Anheuser-Busch will remain an overall partner with the organization.

Last month, it was confirmed that Pepsi was exiting the Super Bowl Halftime show after 10 years of being its sponsor. The soda brand will remain a partner of the NFL, however.