Photo credit: Universal/Illumination

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Pushes April Monthly Box Office Total to Pre-Pandemic Levels of Nearly $900 Million

April 30, 2023

More than half of domestic grosses in April come from Illumination’s animated film

As the first animated film to gross $1 billion since COVID-19 struck the world, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has provided an enormous jolt to the box office, lifting domestic totals for the month of April back to pre-pandemic levels.

While the final total won’t be known until later this week, current industry estimates have the monthly total for April finishing at approximately $900 million, with more than half of it coming from the estimated $490 million total of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

