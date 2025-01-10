‘Super Scooper’ Aircraft Fighting LA Wildfires Grounded After Drone Collision

One of the “Super Scooper” planes aiding in the battle against the Los Angeles wildfires was damaged on Thursday after colliding with a drone, and is now grounded, officials said on Thursday.

The collision occurred Thursday afternoon over the Palisades Fire as the Canadair CL-415 aircraft was dumping water onto the blaze. The circumstances of the collision have not been made public, but LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Thursday that the plane’s wing was punctured. CBS reported that the drone was operated by a civilian.

The aircraft landed safely and according to Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCAL is being repaired at the Santa Monica Airport. It’s not known how long the plane will be out of commission.

The FAA is currently investigating the matter. “It’s a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands. Additionally, the FAA can impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement or emergency response operations,” the agency said in a statement.

The CL-415, originally manufactured by Canadair and now by Bombardier, is an amphibious aircraft designed specifically for aerial firefighting. It gets its nickname, “super scooper,” from its ability to land rapidly on a body of water, quickly take on up to 1,620 gallons of water and then take off again.