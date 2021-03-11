We may be bidding farewell to The CW’s “Supergirl” this year, but we won’t be saying goodbye to all of its heroes. Dreamer will live on in a new DC Comics arc, co-written by actress Nicole Maines herself.

Dreamer’s arc will be part of a new project from DC Comics called “DC Pride,” an anthology featuring LGBTQIA characters across DC stories, set to publish on June 8. According to DC Comics, “DC will also publish a series of nine Pride themed variant covers in June, showcasing DC’s top characters as realized by the comic book industry’s leading artists.”

Maines, always a pro at crafting Dreamer puns, confirmed the news on Twitter by saying, “Well, isn’t this just a Dream come true?!??”

Dreamer, known in everyday life as Nia Nal, is an original character created for “Supergirl” and played by Maines. An ancestor of DC Comic icon Nura Nal/Dream Girl, Dreamer is TV’s first transgender superhero and made her debut in Season 4 of the CW series. With “Supergirl” launching its final season on March 30, many fans have hoped Nia Nal would somehow live on — and now they’ve gotten their wish with Thursday’s DC Comics announcement.

Dreamer isn’t the first Arrowverse original character to make the jump to DC Comics. Last year, The CW’s new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder, was introduced in “Batgirl #50” by Cecil Castellucci, Emanuela Lupacchino, Marguerite Sauvage and Aneke. Wilder was a character created specifically for TV after actress Ruby Rose departed as Batwoman after the show’s first season.