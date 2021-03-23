‘Supergirl’ Takes on a Newly Immortal Lex Luthor in Final Season Trailer

“Supergirl” is ready to lay it all on the line one more time. In the trailer for the final season of the superhero series, The CW is showing fans exactly what the titular Kryptonian is dealing with.

When we last saw Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and the Super Friends, they had managed to stop Leviathan, with Braniac 5 (Jesse Rath) seemingly sacrificing himself in the process. As it turns out, that was all part of Lex Luthor’s (Jon Cryer) master plan: take over Obsidian North, get Leviathan out of the way with the help of Brainy — thereby driving a wedge into the Super Friends — and as always, take over the world.

The good news is, Brainy seems to have survived. The bad news is, Lex Luthor is now somehow immortal, thanks to some help from his mother. And this time, his plan isn’t just to wipe out Supergirl. “Once I fix this planet, I’ll do what the Anti-Monitor failed to do,” Lex says in the trailer. “Fix every other planet in the u–.” That’s all he gets out before receiving a long-overdue punch in the face from his sister.

Also Read: 'Supergirl' to Air on The CW This Spring Due to 'Superman & Lois' COVID-19 Production Shutdown

It’s worth noting that this exchange happens in the Fortress of Solitude, which Lex gained entry to by tricking Lena (Katie McGrath) into giving up the coordinates.

“You realize, win or lose, everything is going to be different,” Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) teases ominously.

“Supergirl” will return to The CW for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, March 30. The show will temporarily take the slot of her Kryptonian cousin, as “Superman & Lois” was forced to pause production due to COVID-19. “Supergirl” will air the first half of Season 6 through the spring and then return later in the summer for the final episodes.

Watch the full trailer here and above.