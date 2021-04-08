‘Supergirl': Here’s Why Kelly Found Out About Kara’s Secret Identity Off-Screen

It’s been a long road but it’s official: Every one of the Super Friends now knows that Kara Danvers is Supergirl. Last week’s season premiere saw Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) make the decision to tell her girlfriend Kelly (Azie Tesfai) about her sister’s secret, and this week’s episode saw the aftermath of the reveal — but not the reveal itself.

Where just about every other character has had some form of conversation with Kara (Melissa Benoist) about her secret — some long and drawn out, others with a simple whip of her glasses or a jump off a building — the conversation between Alex and Kelly apparently happened off-screen, leaving some fans scratching their heads.

But, according to “Supergirl” showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, there is a reason why it wasn’t a big to-do when it came to Kelly. Most of it came down to simply knowing that Kelly would genuinely be fine with the news. That said, they did consider having the scene play out

“It was something that we had toyed about being able to do at the end of the first episode, but the story kind of — we didn’t have the time in that episode to achieve that,” Rovner tells TheWrap. “Because Kelly was fine with the news, we felt that we could integrate it into the story and that their relationship — it was something that Kelly was going to be very supportive [of] and helping Alex cope with this. And some of it is explored in the next episode, when Alex is having a very difficult time.”

“And I’ll just add, we spent an entire season on when that news did not go well,” Queller notes, referring to the massive rift the news caused between Kara and Lena (Katie McGrath). “We felt like we really played that conflict last season.”

Even Tesfai herself wasn’t concerned with how Kelly would take the news. “Kelly is so wonderful. I would’ve been angry, but she’s just such a dream girlfriend, you know? She gets it,” Tesfai previously told TheWrap. “She gets everyone’s perspective on things, and she’s so kind and empathetic that [Alex and Kelly’s] relationship continues to be such a standard of healthy love that I think everything brings them closer together.”