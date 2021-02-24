Ratings: Supersized ‘Superman & Lois’ Debut Lifts The CW to Most-Watched Tuesday in 2 Years

“Young Rock” cools off a bit in Week 2, but NBC is No. 1 in key demo

The launch of the Tyler Hoechlin- and Elizabeth Tulloch-led superhero series marked The CW’s largest audience for a DC series since “The Flash’s” “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover episode aired on Dec. 10, 2019. “Superman & Lois” was also the network’s second-best series premiere since “Batwoman” last October, with the best being fellow freshman drama “Walker,” which drew 2.43 million viewers when it debuted last month.

“Superman & Lois” had a pretty super debut, at least by The CW’s standards. Averaging 1.7 million total viewers across its 90-minute series premiere, the show led CW to its most-watched Tuesday primetime in more than two years.

The CW topped Fox and tied Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo in the key ratings demo.

On NBC, Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock” lost some of last week’s premiere audience, but it still led the network to finish in first place among adults 18-49. CBS was No. 1 in total viewers, however.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 3.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “Kenan” received a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers. At 9, “This Is Us” earned a 0.9/6 and 5 million viewers. The “Nurses” Season 1 finale at 10 settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in viewers with 2.8 million. “To Tell the Truth” at 8 got a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million viewers. At 9, “black-ish” saw a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers. “Mixed-ish” followed at 9:30 with a 0.4/3 and 2 million viewers. A second episode of “To Tell The Truth” closed the night with a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and first in viewers with 4.7 million.

The CW, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. The CW was fourth in viewers with 1.6 million. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.3 million. Telemundo was seventh in viewers with 969,999.

Fox was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.1 million.

