Superman & Lois -- "Pilot" -- Image Number: SML101a_0435r2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Ratings: Supersized ‘Superman & Lois’ Debut Lifts The CW to Most-Watched Tuesday in 2 Years

by and | February 24, 2021 @ 8:37 AM

“Young Rock” cools off a bit in Week 2, but NBC is No. 1 in key demo

“Superman & Lois” had a pretty super debut, at least by The CW’s standards. Averaging 1.7 million total viewers across its 90-minute series premiere, the show led CW to its most-watched Tuesday primetime in more than two years.

The launch of the Tyler Hoechlin- and Elizabeth Tulloch-led superhero series marked The CW’s largest audience for a DC series since “The Flash’s” “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover episode aired on Dec. 10, 2019. “Superman & Lois” was also the network’s second-best series premiere since “Batwoman” last October, with the best being fellow freshman drama “Walker,” which drew 2.43 million viewers when it debuted last month.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Person typing on laptop

Understanding the Substack Boom and What It Means for Media
The Bachelor Matt James

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Declines With ‘Hometown’ Week, but ABC Clings to First Place in Key Demo
Britney Spears tabloid covers

Britney Spears Doc Sparks Re-Examination of Celebrity: ‘The World Has Finally Woken Up’
Woody Allen

‘Allen v Farrow’ Has Biggest Debut for an HBO Docuseries in 2 Years (Exclusive)

The Growing Apple-Facebook Rivalry and 4 Other Surprises From Q4 Earnings Season
young rock call me kat equalizer new winter shows

14 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Young Rock’ to ‘Cherries Wild’ (Photos)
Cherries Wild

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Game Show Goes Flat in Delayed Debut
The Office Steve Carell

How ‘The Office’ Is Already Paying Off for Peacock
Hollywood production insurance COVID

Hollywood’s 4 Biggest Questions to Get Production Back to Normal
Old Supergirl

The CW’s Viewers Are Older Than Fox’s So Far This Season – Here’s Why
Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina - Show

Ratings: Univision Wins Thursday With ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ Awards