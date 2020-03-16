You Don’t Have to Leave Home to See Grocery Store Squabbles: ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ Is Back for Season 2 (Exclusive Video)

D: Food Network series returns at a time when we could all use light-hearted supermarket content

March 16, 2020

Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout” series returns for its second season Tuesday, and it couldn’t come at a more opportune time.

Folks across the country are competing to clean grocery stores out of essential goods like toilet paper and food staples before hunkering down to avoid coronavirus, and casual trips to the store — much less interactions with other shoppers  — are for now a thing of the past.

Fortunately you can live vicariously “Supermarket Stakeout,” and in an exclusive clip of the season two premiere, which you can watch above, chef Will Brown channels his grandmother to cook up a delicious-looking strawberry preserve in a grocery store parking lot.

The series is shot on-location at supermarkets around the country, with each episode featuring four chefs who must ambush shoppers as they exit the grocery store and blindly bid on their grocery bags without knowing what’s inside with the goal of cooking an impressive meal from it.

Luckily, this season was shot before the coronavirus pandemic made grocery store fights a very real possibility.

“Iron Chef” and “Chopped” judge Alex Guarnaschelli hosts the series, which returns March 17. This season’s rotating panel of judges includes Scott Conant, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Molly Yeh, who will decide which chef did the best job negotiating for ingredients with only a budget of $500 cash and a parking lot pop-up kitchen. Each week’s winner walks away with a prize of a year’s worth of grocery money.

Supermarket Stakeout quickly become a must-watch for our viewers in its first season and we are so excited to deliver another season this soon,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “You never really know what you are going to get in each episode – personality, luck and cooking all play a part, so each week’s battle is filled with edge-of-your-seat unexpected results.” 

“Supermarket Stakeout” returns March 17 at 10 p.m ET/PT on Food Network.

