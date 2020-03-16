You Don’t Have to Leave Home to See Grocery Store Squabbles: ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ Is Back for Season 2 (Exclusive Video)
D: Food Network series returns at a time when we could all use light-hearted supermarket content
Margeaux Sippell | March 16, 2020 @ 2:58 PM
Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 3:30 PM
Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout” series returns for its second season Tuesday, and it couldn’t come at a more opportune time.
Folks across the country are competing to clean grocery stores out of essential goods like toilet paper and food staples before hunkering down to avoid coronavirus, and casual trips to the store — much less interactions with other shoppers — are for now a thing of the past.
Fortunately you can live vicariously “Supermarket Stakeout,” and in an exclusive clip of the season two premiere, which you can watch above, chef Will Brown channels his grandmother to cook up a delicious-looking strawberry preserve in a grocery store parking lot.
The series is shot on-location at supermarkets around the country, with each episode featuring four chefs who must ambush shoppers as they exit the grocery store and blindly bid on their grocery bags without knowing what’s inside with the goal of cooking an impressive meal from it.
Luckily, this season was shot before the coronavirus pandemic made grocery store fights a very real possibility.
“Iron Chef” and “Chopped” judge Alex Guarnaschelli hosts the series, which returns March 17. This season’s rotating panel of judges includes Scott Conant, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Molly Yeh, who will decide which chef did the best job negotiating for ingredients with only a budget of $500 cash and a parking lot pop-up kitchen. Each week’s winner walks away with a prize of a year’s worth of grocery money.
“Supermarket Stakeout quickly become a must-watch for our viewers in its first season and we are so excited to deliver another season this soon,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “You never really know what you are going to get in each episode – personality, luck and cooking all play a part, so each week’s battle is filled with edge-of-your-seat unexpected results.”
“Supermarket Stakeout” returns March 17 at 10 p.m ET/PT on Food Network.
20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings, Just in Case That Would Help You Right Now (Photos)
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because you probably won't be shocked when we tell you this is not exactly a relaxing time. But if we're gonna make it through two weeks of isolating at home to avoid a pandemic with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. Luckily, we have a solution. Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll still be smiling, even if you have to leave the safety of your house.
"Chef" (2014): This is a great movie if you want to remember the Before Times, when we could still leave our houses and eat street food. You also get a dance party in the closing credits. Take that, end times anxiety.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009): Tim FINALLY shows real affection for his son and then Flint and Sam kiss. No, I'm not coughing I'm crying.
"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993): Wait, the two dogs and their kitty friend make it home alive and Chance learns to love his family? Shut up! I'm not crying; you're crying. I SAID SHUT UP! I AM NOT CRYING!
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" (2018): It's already one of the greatest movie musicals of all time before the ending turns into a totally insane sing along to Abba's "Super Trouper" featuring the older characters dancing with their younger selves, the ghost of Meryl Streep, and CHER!!!!
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016): The criminally underappreciated masterpiece from The Lonely Island is nonstop hilarious, and then Michael Bolton shows up at the end to sing "Incredible Thoughts." Also, the picture here is the world's cutest kitten just hugging a dog, which you'd know if your brain was a genius.
"Sing Street" (2016): Awesome songs, a great coming-of-age story, then we end with a truly cathartic bittersweet moment of hope for the future and the successful pursuit of one's dreams. For instance, I dream of being able to leave the house again.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018): This is a pretty good kiss, too.
"Trolls" (2016): When Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing "Can't Stop the Feeling" to turn the Bergens into happy dancing party people your mood will be dramatically improved, and I know because in November 2016 I saw this three times in the theater because, for some reason, I needed cheering up.
"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971): "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." "What's that?" "He lived happily ever after." Just like we will once this whole thing is over.
1 of 21
Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because you probably won't be shocked when we tell you this is not exactly a relaxing time. But if we're gonna make it through two weeks of isolating at home to avoid a pandemic with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. Luckily, we have a solution. Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll still be smiling, even if you have to leave the safety of your house.