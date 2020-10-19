Debut is no (frozen) turkey, but sports rule on Sunday

For starters, the grocery-shopping game show faced off with TV’s No. 1 primetime series, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. “Supermarket Sweep” also had to contend with a tight and deciding Game 7 of the NLDS on Fox, which itself was buoyed by the network’s NFL overrun lead-in.

“Supermarket Sweep” cleaned up on Sunday among broadcast’s entertainment programming, but the Leslie Jones revival couldn’t sweep its particularly stiff sports competition. (But really, what could?)

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC and Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment. And they’re currently almost neck-and-neck.

NBC was first in ratings with a 2.5 rating/14 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game followed (about) 90 minutes of pregame show “Football Night in America.”

Fox was second in ratings with a 2.4/13 and in viewers with 8.2 million. The Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers overrun at 7 p.m. scored a 4.6/26 and 16.7 million viewers. Postgame show “The OT” at 7:30 drew a 3.1/17 and 10.5 million viewers. The crucial Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers game, which started at 8 p.m., posted a 1.8/13 and 6.4 million viewers.

The Dodgers won 4-3 (which is also the game count in the series) and will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/4 and fourth in viewers with 3.9 million. The Season 31 premiere of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 4.3 million viewers. The 9 p.m. debut of “Supermarket Sweep” earned a 1.0/5 and 4.8 million viewers. The new season premiere of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” at 9 p.m. got a 0.6/3 and 3.8 million viewers. At 10 p.m., the “Card Sharks” premiere received a 0.4/2 and 2.6 million viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 4 million. At 7 p.m., “60 Minutes” had a 0.8/5 and 8.6 million viewers. CBS re-aired movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” throughout the rest of primetime.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 578,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 435,000. “Pandora” at 8 p.m. managed a 0.1/0 and 407,000 viewers. Reruns followed.