Even bad football makes for good TV ratings

According to these early Nielsen numbers, the ABC game show dipped one-tenth of a ratings point. However, since last week’s episode rose from a 0.8 to a 0.9 in final figures, “Supermarket Sweep” currently appears down two-tenths.

Leslie Jones’ “Supermarket Sweep” reboot slipped from last week against another highly rated “Sunday Night Football” game on NBC.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below numbers for NBC and Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Also Read: Ratings: America Ferrera's Second-to-Last 'Superstore' Episode, the Season 6 Premiere, Does Fine

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 11.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages of the network’s three-part pregame series “Football Night in America” and the Philadelphia Eagles’ defeat of NFC East division rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

Fox was second in ratings with a 2.2 and in viewers with 7.6 million. NFL postgame show “The OT” at 7 put up a 4.5 and 16.4 million viewers. With that huge lead-in, “The Simpsons” at 8 drew a 2.2 and 6.5 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.2 million, ABC was fourth with 3.3 million.

Also Read: Ratings: 'The Conners' Falls to New Series Lows With Election Episode

For ABC, “Supermarket Sweep” at 8 had a 0.7 and 3.4 million viewers.

More to come…