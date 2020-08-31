Go Pro Today

‘Supernatural’ Final Episodes Trailer Warns: Whether Dean and Sam Save the World, ‘This Is Where It Ends’ (Video)

Final seven episodes of The CW monster-hunting drama premiere in October

The CW released a tantalizing extended trailer for the final episodes of “Supernatural,” and Dean and Sam Winchester know one thing is for sure: Whether their last shot to save the world pans out, “this is where it ends.”

Season 15 resumes with its final seven episodes on Oct. 8 on The CW, with new episodes rolling out weekly. They’ll also be available to stream for free the next day on The CW app.

The series finale airs on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, preceded by a special at 8 p.m. called “Supernatural: The Long Road Home.”

In the minute-long teaser clip, titled “Run Baby Run,” the Winchester boys learn that God will be back “soon,” and when he gets here, there will be no time to waste. Meanwhile, Jack, son of Lucifer (Alexander Calvert), is preparing to kill God. And as for Chuck Shurley/ God (Rob Benedict)? He’d like to see him try. It’s all so much that it has Dean in tears, but even he knows “It’s time.”

“Supernatural” has been running on The CW since 2005. In a very brief nutshell, it follows Dean and Sam Winchester as they hunt monsters and try to avenge their mother, who was killed by supernatural forces, as well as their angel friend Castiel (Misha Collins).

The final season of “Supernatural” resumes Oct. 8 on The CW.

