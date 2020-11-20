Supernatural

Robert Falconer/The CW

‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Conjures Up 1.4 Million Viewers

by | November 20, 2020 @ 8:22 AM

ABC’s “A Million Little Things” returned for Season 3 on Thursday, when Fox’s football dominated

“Supernatural” came to a conclusion Thursday after 15 seasons, and 1.4 million loyal fans tuned in to say goodbye. That was the show’s largest tally since April 11, 2019 and The CW’s biggest audience in the time slot since an “Arrow” episode on Oct. 19, 2017.

Last night, ABC premiered Season 3 of “A Million Little Things.” ABC was primetime’s runner-up to Fox, which aired NFL football.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Kamala Harris

What Kamala Harris Means for Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Lift HBO Max Into Streaming Contention?

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: The Looming Antitrust Case Against Facebook | PRO Video
For Life

‘For Life’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Up Less Than 2 Million Viewers
wonder woman 1984

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Still Lasso Big Revenues With a Simultaneous HBO Max Release?
fall tv 2020

14 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Big Sky’ to ‘B Positive’ (Photos)

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Debut Is Not So Big
morning joe

‘Morning Joe’ Beat ‘Fox & Friends’ in Total Viewers for 1st Time Since 2001

Georgia’s Senate Runoff Could Be a Billion-Dollar Windfall for Local TV
universal cinemark news of the world croods 2

How Much Is Cinemark Giving Up by Allowing Universal Films to Stream Sooner?
Unsolved Mysteries - Meurer

Inside the Making of ‘Unsolved Mysteries” Official New Podcast