‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Conjures Up 1.4 Million Viewers

ABC’s “A Million Little Things” returned for Season 3 on Thursday, when Fox’s football dominated

Last night, ABC premiered Season 3 of “A Million Little Things.” ABC was primetime’s runner-up to Fox, which aired NFL football.

“Supernatural” came to a conclusion Thursday after 15 seasons, and 1.4 million loyal fans tuned in to say goodbye. That was the show’s largest tally since April 11, 2019 and The CW’s biggest audience in the time slot since an “Arrow” episode on Oct. 19, 2017.

This week’s “Thursday Night Football” game did better than last week’s.

Airing the 2020 Latin Grammys, Univision finished third in the key demo, topping both CBS and NBC’s primetime ratings averages.

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 9.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks showdown.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.9 and in viewers with 5.1 million. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. had a 0.9 rating and 5.5 million viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 landed a 1.2 and 5.7 million viewers. At 10, “A Million Little Things” started its third season off with a 0.7 and 4 million viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.6 and fifth in total viewers with 1.8 million. That was all Latin Grammys.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 4.1 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 drew a 0.8 and 7.1 million viewers. At 8:30, “B Positive” had a 0.6 and 5.1 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 got a 0.6 and 4.9 million viewers. At 9:30, “The Unicorn” received a 0.5 and 3.8 million viewers. A “Star Trek: Discovery” episode at 10 finished off primetime with a 0.2 and 1.8 million viewers.

NBC was fifth in ratings with a 0.4 and in viewers with 2.3 million. “Superstore” at 8 had a 0.5 and 2.2 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 got a 0.5 and 2.9 million viewers. “Dateline” at 10 received a 0.3 and 2.4 million viewers.

The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. The CW had 1.3 million total viewers, Telemundo got 1.2 million.

For The CW, a “Supernatural” recap show at 8 had a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, the series finale got a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers.

