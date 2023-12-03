‘Supernatural’ Star Mark Sheppard Says He Had 6 Massive Heart Attacks: ‘Brought Back From the Dead’

“Supernatural” star Mark Sheppard says he recently suffered six “massive” heart attacks and had to be revived four times.

“You’re not going to believe this!” he wrote Saturday on Instagram. “Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker.”

“If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this,” he continued. “My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

Sheppard’s costars all had plenty to say in the comments on his post. Misha Collins, who played Castiel on the series, wrote, “Mark! You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You’ve impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.”

Felicia Day, who played Charlie Bradbury on the show, said, “Omg mark I am so glad you’re recovering this is awful! Sending all my love to you and the family.”

Actor John Barrowman (“Dr. Who”), expressed his concern. He commented, “Mark, WTF … if there is anything you need or I can do just let me know. I am just a small journey away. Please do all they tell you to make yourself heal and get well. You are a lovely soul and a lovely man. I am sending you lots of love …

Jb.”

Devon Sawa said that the experience was a chance at a “second life” for the actor. He wrote, “Dude!! Your second life starts now. Let’s go! Be safe!”

“Supernatural” and “Firefly” actress Jewel Staite also commented. She wrote, “I’m so glad you’re alright. ❤️ love you.”

Even the Los Angeles Fire Department chimed in and commented, “We’re so glad to hear of your outcome and wish you a full and speedy recovery!”

The LAD, or left ascending artery, is the largest coronary artery in the body. It carries almost 50% of the body’s blood to the heart. The so-called “Widowmaker” heart attack happens when your LAD is entirely blocked, and only 12% of people who suffer such an attack outside of a hospital survive.