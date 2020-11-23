Jensen Ackles Reveals What Dean Winchester and His New ‘The Boys’ Character Have in Common

“Supernatural” came to an end last week, and if you’re still having a hard time letting go of Dean Winchester following his (spoiler alert!) death, we have one piece of good news: Jensen Ackles’ new character on “The Boys” has something in common with the badass hunter he played on the long-running CW series. Well, two things actually.

“Through no planning or work of my own devices, I somehow managed to end up with the same kind of boots for Soldier Boy that I wore as Dean Winchester,” Ackles, who landed his role on “The Boys,” which is executive produced by “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke back in August, told Entertainment Weekly. “Different color, but same boot.”

“And they’d given me a variety and I just immediately looked at them and I just kind of chuckled and I’m like, ‘Well, I can tell you which ones I know work.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, which ones?’ And I’m like, ‘Those right there.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, do you have a pair?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, well perfect. Those were my favorite anyways so let’s just go with those.’ And I’m like, ‘OK!'”

Also Read: Everything We Know About 'The Boys' Season 3 - So Far

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Now, we don’t know a ton about Season 3 of “The Boys” yet, but we do know a little bit about Soldier Boy, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, who describes the character as “the original superhero,” who fought in World War II and became “the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.”

Soldier Boy was a member of the team Payback in “The Boys” comics, created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, and Kripke told Entertainment Weekly, Season 3 will explore “the history of that team and all the members in it.”

In case you didn’t catch the series finale of “Supernatural” last week, you can find out how it all ended for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean right here.