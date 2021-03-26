Superstore - Season 6

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

NBC Ties Univision in TV Ratings on Night of ‘Superstore’ Series Finale

by | March 26, 2021 @ 8:39 AM

The CW special “Harry & Meghan’s American Dream” does not get dreamy Nielsen numbers

“Superstore” closed up shop last night, but NBC didn’t really reap the benefits. Instead, the network ended up in a third-place ratings tie with Univision.

ABC won the evening outright thanks (mostly) to “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Fox finished second in ratings with “Hell’s Kitchen” carrying its sitcoms, including the Season 1 finale for Mayim Bialik’s “Call Me Kat.”

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How Hollywood’s Groundlings Improvised Through the Pandemic – Without COVID Jokes | Video
Greys Anatomy

‘Grey’s Anatomy': Chyler Leigh to Return as Lexie Grey – Watch Her Reunion With Meredith Here (Video)
agency gender parity hollywood

Most Hollywood Talent Agencies Fall Short of Gender Parity Goals
Superstore - Season 6

‘Superstore’ Finale: Cast and Showrunners Talk Shuttering Cloud 9, Tease Potential Spinoff

Here’s How Congress Botched Another Big Tech Hearing
LA Times newspaper rack

LA Times Reveals ‘Catastrophic’ $50 Million Revenue Loss in 2020 (Exclusive)
GEORGE SEGAL

Ratings: ‘The Goldbergs’ Is Wednesday’s Top Comedy With Episode After George Segal’s Death
Masked Singer Orca

‘The Masked Singer': Here Are the Best Guesses for Orca, Show’s First-Ever ‘Wildcard’ Contestant
marvel studios black widow disney mulan

‘Black Widow’ Move Delivers Warning to Movie Theaters: Recovery Will Be Slow
Masked Singer Raccoon

‘The Masked Singer’ Eliminates First Contestant Via ‘Wildcard’ Round: And the Raccoon Is…
fall tv 2021 renewed canceled ordered

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)