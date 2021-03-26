NBC Ties Univision in TV Ratings on Night of ‘Superstore’ Series Finale

The CW special “Harry & Meghan’s American Dream” does not get dreamy Nielsen numbers

ABC won the evening outright thanks (mostly) to “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Fox finished second in ratings with “Hell’s Kitchen” carrying its sitcoms, including the Season 1 finale for Mayim Bialik’s “Call Me Kat.”

“Superstore” closed up shop last night, but NBC didn’t really reap the benefits. Instead, the network ended up in a third-place ratings tie with Univision.

Lower down the Nielsen list was The CW, in its familiar seventh place. That, despite airing a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle special, “Harry & Meghan’s American Dream.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7/5 and 5 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” nabbed a 0.9/6 and 4.9 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 had a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and fourth in total viewers with 2.4 million. “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8/6 and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9, the “Call Me Kat” finale had a 0.5/3 and 2 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 got a 0.4/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was second in total viewers with 2.67 million, Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For NBC, the penultimate episode of “Superstore” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 2.7 million total viewers. The series finale itself at 8:30 got a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers. Following a rerun at 9, “Dateline NBC” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

CBS was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fourth in total viewers with 2.65 million, airing all reruns.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 856,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 681,000. The Harry and Meghan special at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 860,000 total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 502,000 viewers.