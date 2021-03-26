NBC Ties Univision in TV Ratings on Night of ‘Superstore’ Series Finale

The CW special “Harry & Meghan’s American Dream” does not get dreamy Nielsen numbers
“Superstore” closed up shop last night, but NBC didn’t really reap the benefits. Instead, the network ended up in a third-place ratings tie with Univision.
ABC won the evening outright thanks (mostly) to “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Fox finished second in ratings with “Hell’s Kitchen” carrying its sitcoms, including the Season 1 finale for Mayim Bialik’s “Call Me Kat.”
Lower down the Nielsen list was The CW, in its familiar seventh place. That, despite airing a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle special, “Harry & Meghan’s American Dream.”
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7/5 and 5 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” nabbed a 0.9/6 and 4.9 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 had a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million viewers.
Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and fourth in total viewers with 2.4 million. “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8/6 and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9, the “Call Me Kat” finale had a 0.5/3 and 2 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 got a 0.4/3 and 2.3 million viewers.
NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was second in total viewers with 2.67 million, Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.
For NBC, the penultimate episode of “Superstore” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 2.7 million total viewers. The series finale itself at 8:30 got a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers. Following a rerun at 9, “Dateline NBC” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers.
CBS was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fourth in total viewers with 2.65 million, airing all reruns.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 856,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 681,000. The Harry and Meghan special at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 860,000 total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 502,000 viewers.
