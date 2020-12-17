‘Superstore’ Spinoff ‘Bo & Cheyenne’ in Development at NBC

A “Superstore” spinoff focused on charactaers Bo & Cheyenne is in the works at NBC, a person with knowledge of the development confirmed for TheWrap. The Universal Television comedy is (appropriately) titled “Bo & Cheyenne,” and will see Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura reprise their roles, should it advance past its current script-sale phase.

Here’s the logline: “Bo and Cheyenne (Pemberton and Sakura) balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.”

Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu are writing and executive producing “Bo & Cheyenne,” which will be produced through “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer’s Spitzer Holding Company as well as Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District.

Spitzer, Fleischer and Bernad have executive producing credits on the potential series.

NBC’s “Superstore” is ending its run after the current season, Season 6. Star America Ferrera, who was also counted among the show’s executive producers, exited this program earlier this fall. Her character Amy was supposed to depart big box store Cloud 9 last spring, but then the coronavirus pandemic shuttered production and pushed the exit to fall.

