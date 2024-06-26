Supreme Court Admits It ‘Inadvertently’ Leaked Idaho Abortion Ruling Before It Was Meant to Be Released

 In a moment reminiscent of the leaked Dobbs decision, the unofficial posting sides with the Biden administration but isn’t considered official

A crowd of protesters, mostly women, gather and yell at each other outside of the Supreme Court building. Many of them hold up signs with pro-choice slogans on them, while others cup their hands around their mouths to amplify their voices.
Abortion rights and anti-abortion supporters clash outside the Supreme Court on April 24, 2024 in Washington, D.C as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Moyle v. United States and Idaho v. United States to decide if Idaho emergency rooms can provide abortions to pregnant women during an emergency using a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act to supersede a state law that criminalizes most abortions in Idaho. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Another Supreme Court decision on abortion made its way into public view early, but this time it wasn’t a leak — the ruling was accidentally posted to its own website Wednesday morning when the court was officially releasing two other opinions. A Supreme Court spokesperson said that the document was “inadvertently and briefly uploaded” to the court’s website by the Court’s Publications Department, but the ruling “has not been released” (at least officially).

“The Court’s opinion in ‘Moyle v. United States’ and ‘Idaho v. United States’ will be issued in due course,” Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said.

The ruling, siding with the Biden administration, was obtained and shared by Bloomberg Law. It’s unclear whether this is the final decision, a draft version or something else. The decision would allow for emergency abortions in Idaho, reinstating a lower court order allowing for the procedure to protect the health of the mother.

The accidental posting is reminiscent of the early release two years ago of the Dobbs decision that reversed Roe v. Wade, though that was leaked early and published by Politico rather than being unintentionally published by the Court itself.

The Supreme Court generally aims to finish releasing decisions by the end of June and earlier this week added both Thursday and Friday as additional decision release days, so the public will likely receive an answer by the end of the week.

While the document posted Wednesday dismisses appeals by both the state of Idaho and Republican leaders, it doesn’t resolve the underlying core issues of the case, leaving room for future cases examining those issues.

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

