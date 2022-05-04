fox news abortion leak

Fox News

GOP Rage Over the Supreme Court Leak Isn’t Real – It’s a Diversion From the Imminent Loss of Our Rights

WAXWORD

by | May 4, 2022 @ 9:19 AM

Mitch McConnell says he’s concerned, but come on now. There’s a script.

The big tell for me was when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) came out with grave concern over the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision about ending Roe V Wade. 

The leak was “lawless,” he thundered to reporters on Tuesday. It’s “an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court.” The “radical left” is trying “to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law,” said the most cynical man in government. 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

