Supreme Court Sides With Comcast, Sets Higher Burden for Byron Allen to Win Racial Bias Suit

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Comcast over Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Networks in the long-running racial discrimination lawsuit, and ruled that Allen must proved that racial bias was the sole cause the cable giant refused to carry his TV channels.

In a unanimous ruling, the justices sent the case back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider the comedian-turned-media mogul’s claims in his $20 billion suit.

In two separate 2016 lawsuits, Entertainment Studios, along with the National Association of African American-Owned Media (NAAAOM), accused Comcast and Charter of racial discrimination and violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, 42 U.S.C. section 1981. The Charter case, for $10 billion, is still proceeding.

The argument stems from both companies deciding not to carry Entertainment Studios’ TV networks — the lawsuit was filed in 2016, two years before Allen’s company purchased The Weather Channel.

More to come…