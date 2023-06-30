Within minutes of the Supreme Court striking down President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt, social media was ablaze with outrage Friday.
With Biden’s plan, up to $20,000 in student loan debt would’ve been eliminated for millions of Americans — 26 million applied, to be specific. But, in a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that one of the states that challenged the plan had legal grounds to do so, and said Biden didn’t have the authority to forgive so much debt without authorization from Congress.
Among those who were upset with the decision were Biden, Senator Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The latter two pointed out that multiple justices who voted against this plan live pretty lavish lives.
The decision to block Biden’s plan came within minutes of the Supreme Court also ruling in favor of a web designer with anti-LGBT beliefs, saying that the First Amendment protects her right to refuse service to gay people, which prompted even further outrage.
“Happy f— the supreme court day to all who celebrate,” one person wrote, posting a screenshot of back-to-back news notifications about the decisions.
Others pointed out that countless Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were forgiven, despite the fact that the initiative resulted in widespread fraud. Billions of dollars went to companies owned by celebrities, as well as companies that were doing just fine during COVID, even though it was designed to help small businesses.
“Every single congressperson who received forgiveness on their PPP loans and opposed student loan forgiveness should be shamed and voted out of office,” one person tweeted. “Biggest hypocrites alive.”
You can see more reactions to the Supreme Court’s latest decision below.