Surprise! ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA’ Is Now on Disney+

The Venn diagram of fans of K-pop legends BTS, Disney+ subscribers and very happy people is now a perfect circle. Because Disney has kicked off Disney+ Day by releasing the group’s concert film “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” on the streaming service — and you can watch it right now.

Featuring footage filmed at the group’s Los Angeles performances Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, 2021 during their “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert events, the film features band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performing hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” It’s produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park.

The “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour features runs of performances in Seoul, South Korea, Los Angeles, and finally Las Vegas. The tour set records in South Korea and achieved rare milestones in the United States, eventually earning more than $75 million dollars across 12 performances.

Alas it’s the last BTS fans will get of the band as a unit for some time to come. Earlier this year, BTS announced a hiatus while the individual members pursue solo projects. “I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” J-Hope said in June when the group made the announcement. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

